Soybeans

Soybeans futures are lower. Some look for lower prices like last year at this time, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A steep drop in world equity markets and a higher U.S. dollar continues to weigh on futures. Some estimate U.S. soybean plantings near 14% to 18%.

Traders see Brazil soybean production near 124.4 million metric tons as compared with 125 million tons in the April USDA update, according to The Hightower Report. Argentina production is expected near 42.76 million tons as compared with 43.5 million tons in the April update.

CropWatch Weekly Update

