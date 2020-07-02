The overnight soybean trading has futures started the last trade day of the week 3 to 4 cents higher, Brugler Marketing said early this morning.
With those 3 cents higher this morning, the market is trading up to the highest level since March 6 today, The Hightower Report said. “A hot and dry 8-14 day forecast this morning could spark more buying,” The Report said.
Heavier cash movement has been experienced as futures reach the key target of $9. “With the large Chinese program in place, this rally has helped cover the pipeline,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.