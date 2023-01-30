People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded higher on renewed crop concerns for Argentina with updated forecasts suggesting a turn to hot/dry weather conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The recent rain events were not expected to be enough to take on more hot/dry weather. Prices drew additional support from strength in meal and soyoil.”
“March soybeans on China’s Dalian exchange are around the equivalent of $20.23 per bushel,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China is back from their week-long holiday and may begin new purchases of energy, metals, and possibly soybeans… After the recent rains in Argentina, the country may return to a drier pattern over the next couple weeks.”