Overall, the market is supported by hopes for better Chinese demand for soybeans and the weather premium that may be building due to dryness in Argentina, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Recent showers benefit soybean planting and establishment in Argentina, but dryness will cause concerns shortly.
Soybeans
Related to this story
Most Popular
The USDA will release the October crush report with soybeans expected at an average estimate of 195.3 million bushels, according to Bloomberg.…
The soybean market got a pretty good run to the upside mid-session on talk of a port strike in Argentina and increased Chinese demand for U.S.…
Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging reported a “stronger overall complex” this morning as the products seem to keep supporting the soybean futures. His…
Soybean markets took a hit on the COVID variant news as soybean oil dropped 3% lower, CHS Hedging said. Brazil’s soybean crop is being estimat…
Soybean meal from Brazil is at a $50 per ton discount to the U.S. The USDA lowered its estimate of U.S. soybean export value 12% from its Augu…
“The soybean market got thumped on sharp losses in the crude oil market and related oil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices …
Spillover strength in the soymeal and soyoil markets pushed soybeans higher, with additional support from continued demand for US soybeans and…
There remain reports of drier weather for South Brazil and Argentina surfacing; that could help support the soybean complex after the recent s…
The soybean market rebounded from a three-week low on renewed buying interest from China and a lot of bargain buying, according to CHS Hedging…
Little support is found within the soybean complex and the rest of the market, “which for the moment doesn’t build a good case for the start o…