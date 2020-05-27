News that China may have bought “10-12 cargoes of Brazil soybeans” is offering resistance to prices today, ADM Investor Services said. “U.S. Midwest 2-week forecast calls for normal to below rains and above normal temps. Most feel the warmer temps could help crops.”
“China has been a big buyer of U.S. beans lately, but this of course is subject to change,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Heat and dryness in the western part of the Corn Belt for the next two weeks should keep sellers a bit hesitant to push prices too low.”