Soybeans

“Similar to corn, soybean futures were hammered out of the gate during Sunday nights open,” Still the rains over the weekend and forecasted rains for the upcoming week put some of the “drought panic to rest,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging.

“Soybeans futures are largely at the mercy of soy oil and weather forecasts. Prices have stabilized and a bounce could come depending on this afternoon’s crop progress report, Willson said.

Soybean oil is weaker this morning after a sharp retreat last week, Total Farm Marketing said.

Soybean futures are fading from Friday’s gains, based on weekend rains, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Early this morning trading has soybean futures 18 to 26 cents lower and November the weakest, Brugler said.

