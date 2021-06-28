 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybeans traded back over Fridays high,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Since the high, soybean open interest dropped from 1.037 mln contract to Friday’s low of 295,000. Sometimes, OI is a measure of bullishness. Slowdown in U.S. exports and better weather triggered long liquidation. U.S. central Midwest saw good weekend rains."

“Overall, the soybean complex closed higher today with a healthy bounce back in the soybean oil market and strong gains the soybean futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “As with corn, production concerns continue on with the northern Corn Belt remaining in a dry pattern for the first couple weeks of July.”

