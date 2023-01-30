 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill much of its needs from Brazil, Argentina or other countries, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

The oilseed complex is expected to continue to be supported by problems in Argentina, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging says.

However, in order to expect continued buying support, the Argentina forecast models will need to trend drier into mid-February, The Hightower Report said today.

