Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill much of its needs from Brazil, Argentina or other countries, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
People are also reading…
The oilseed complex is expected to continue to be supported by problems in Argentina, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging says.
However, in order to expect continued buying support, the Argentina forecast models will need to trend drier into mid-February, The Hightower Report said today.