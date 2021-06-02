“Technically, prices are consolidating while maintaining an up-trend as a summer’s worth of unknown weather buoys the market following a strong planting season that includes replanting of some acreage,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Weather markets are in “full force” as the complex trades higher, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning. There was concern that frost damage forced some replanting in some areas, but traders are more concerned about how hot and dry conditions look in the next week, he said.
The planting pace is slower than expected in some areas, but the weather forecast is enough to support the market this week, The Hightower Report said this morning.