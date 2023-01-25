 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybeans traded higher led by the nearby contracts with the March 14 cents higher while the November contract was 6 ¾ cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export sales are expected to be between 600 tmt to 1,200 tmt of soybeans for 2022/23 and 0 to 60 tmt for 2023/24.”

Analysts are watching projections for this year’s soybean acreage. “S&P Global Commodity Insights sees 2023 soybean area reaching 88 mln acres,” Brugler Marketing said. “That would be a 0.6% increase from the old crop planting.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Price trends are down for Soybeans and Soybean Meal as the harvest in Brazil starts to expand in central and northern areas. Current forecasts…

Soybeans

Demand remains a negative theme but Tuesday’s weekly export shipments in beans were much better than expected and show promise that China’s bu…

Soybeans

The action in the soybean meal market in particular is of interest, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A lot of what’s been happening in the…

Soybeans

March soybean markets tested the 50-day moving average overnight “and is holding above it so far,” CHS Hedging said. “Recent rains in Argentin…

Soybeans

It was a down day for soybeans, as South American continued to get beneficial rains. “After some mixed signals yesterday, it was all bearish f…

Soybeans

The soybean market traded “a tad higher” with all eyes on assessing the size of the SA crop and potential demand from China. Prices drew addit…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower today as rain and huge production estimates in South America weighed on futures,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said…

Soybeans

It was an “ugly day” for soybeans, CHS Hedging said. Rains and improving conditions in South America is the focus, but Chinese soybean imports…

Soybeans

Argentina rains over the weekend aided in a gap-lower opening for soybeans last night, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. In addition, AgRural lo…

Soybeans

Drier weather is the forecast for this week for southern Brazil and Argentina that could stress crops in both areas again, according to Jack S…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News