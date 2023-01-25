People are also reading…
“Soybeans traded higher led by the nearby contracts with the March 14 cents higher while the November contract was 6 ¾ cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export sales are expected to be between 600 tmt to 1,200 tmt of soybeans for 2022/23 and 0 to 60 tmt for 2023/24.”
Analysts are watching projections for this year’s soybean acreage. “S&P Global Commodity Insights sees 2023 soybean area reaching 88 mln acres,” Brugler Marketing said. “That would be a 0.6% increase from the old crop planting.”