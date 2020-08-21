“Soybean futures rallied from a low near 8.65 on August 10 to a high near 9.19 on Aug 19,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most of the rally was linked to short covering before USDA report and talk of increase China buying US soybeans. China has been a steady buyer of US soybeans.”
Rain chances did offer resistance to soybean markets. “Soybeans were on the defensive from the two tropical storms (Laura and Marco), hoping to bring moisture to the US Midwest soybean country next week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging said. “Today’s announcement of soybean sales were trumped by the hope for beneficial moisture during the critical pod filling stage. “