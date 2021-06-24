With concerns about African Swine Fever in China continuing, John Payne of Daniels Trading said the major concern in the U.S. is how that will affect soybean demand. “I would think any demand breaks in China would give opportunity to build stock piles, but not at these prices,” Daniels said. “Given the biofuel needs via beanoil, crush should remain stout next year.”
“The front month soybean meal contract has not traded this low since last October, now erasing most of its rally that started in August of last year,” Total Farm Marketing said.