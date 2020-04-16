“China is likely to become a much more active buyer of U.S. soybeans soon,” the Hightower Report said today.
Bunge’s director of logistics for South America stated the company is shipping the Brazilian soybean harvest without disruption, despite the coronavirus outbreak. According to Allendale, he stated they have exported 2.6 mln MT of grains out of Brazil in the first quarter, the majority of which were soybeans.
The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates Argentina’s 2019-20 soybean crop at 50.5 mln MT, a drop from their previous estimate of 51.5 million.