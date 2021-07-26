 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Soybean futures traded sharply lower on the open Sunday night and the weakness continued before prices stabilized mid-session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Similar to what took place in corn, the market reacted to drier maps around noon, as well as the possibility for declining conditions this afternoon.”

“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices initially traded higher after US weekend weather was warm and dry. Wetter and cooler EU model weighed on prices. Talk of China having interest in US Jan-Mar soybeans and a drier noon central Midwest GFS model forecast helped SU trade from 13.36 to 13.62.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading 1 to 5 cents lower this morning. They posted a nice bounce on Turnaround Tuesday, with futures up 15 to 17 cents in the f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets were also lower this week as there are more rain chances coming next week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. Some support …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were stronger throughout the day but finished roughly 15 cents off the highs, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybeans, meal and oil were all up overnight, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. August beans traded up to a one-month high of 14.8…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Chinese soybean imports are set to slow sharply in late 2021 from a record first-half tally, confounding expectations for sustained growth fro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

While China demand is sluggish, the warm and mostly dry forecast for the next two weeks for the Western Corn Belt looks to be a positive force…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean pressure is due to the weather forecasts coming in, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said, combined with “very light volume trade.”

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean crushers “continue to be buyers at elevated margins,” ADM Investor Services said. “Funds continue to be concerned about a lack of Chin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“A better chance of rain in the extended forecasts for a portion of the Upper Midwest and Canada pressured the soybean futures,” Bryant Sander…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News