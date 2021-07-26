“Soybean futures traded sharply lower on the open Sunday night and the weakness continued before prices stabilized mid-session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Similar to what took place in corn, the market reacted to drier maps around noon, as well as the possibility for declining conditions this afternoon.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices initially traded higher after US weekend weather was warm and dry. Wetter and cooler EU model weighed on prices. Talk of China having interest in US Jan-Mar soybeans and a drier noon central Midwest GFS model forecast helped SU trade from 13.36 to 13.62.”