“Fact USDA dropped US weekly soybean crop ratings offered support to the overnight trade,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Continued hot and dry US Midwest weather this week also helped. Word that China and US had positive trade talks helped prices. News of new US soybean sales to China and unknown triggered additional buying.”
“The soy complex traded higher on crop worries from extended periods of heat and strong demand,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China continues to purchase US soybeans with ides that continues into the fourth quarter. Brazil is thought to have nearly exhausted their bean supplies for this year and the next planting season is expected to begin Sep/Oct.”