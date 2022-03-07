 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

China continues to ramp up bean purchases from the U.S. as shrinking South American supply will force them to buy from us as a last resort, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. South American yield losses and strong world edible oil prices will underpin beans on profit taking breaks.

South American soybean production is expected to be cut 2 million metric tons in Argentina on average and 5.1 million tons in Brazil on average, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. SAFRAS indicates that 51% of the Brazilian soybean crop has now been harvested, above the five- year average pace of 41%.

