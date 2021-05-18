Soybean prices have been on the defensive highlighted by long liquidation after last week’s private estimate of higher final U.S. 2021 row crop acres than the USDA March guess, Total Farm Marketing said.
The continued strong U.S. domestic corn and soybean basis is offering support to nearby futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
“Despite the gyrations in the grains, soybeans have basically traded sideways the past three days and respected support levels,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Technically, the soybean market remains “extremely overbought” and is vulnerable to some long liquidation selling, The Hightower Report said this morning.