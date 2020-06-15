"The soybean market opened on the defensive for good weather and crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices stepped back after the past few days of higher values from strong demand for US beans. Soybeans saw additional pressure from serious weakness in the DJIA and crude oil.”
“Export inspections at 13.8 mln bushels were well below the 25.2 mln needed on a weekly pace to meet the USDA projection of 1.650 bln,” Stewart-Peterson said. “There was a noted sale of beans to China today that may have provided some underlying support, but mostly conducive weather and a lack of new positive export news is keeping prices mostly on the defensive.”