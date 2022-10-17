 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as it stands barge traffic is severe and shipping soybeans out of the Gulf is a major problem,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybeans have been shipping out of the Pacific Northwest to meet international demand, which has picked up.”

“Soybean oil found strength that Russian drones hit and ignited tanks of sunflower oil in the major port of Mykolaiv,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Last week we saw a surge of flash sale notices from the USDA with China appearing in some of them, and they are rumored to still be in our markets.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said …

Soybeans

USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea…

Soybeans

China’s NGTC announced that it plans to auction 500,000 mt of imported soybeans from its state reserves as beans on the Dalian exchange are tr…

Soybeans

"November soybeans also recovered from early weakness but almost formed a Doji pattern on the chart when it closed only slightly lower,” Jim W…

Soybeans

Soybeans start the day lower as they weather outside market storms. According to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging, South American weather and La …

Soybeans

“November soybeans traded as much as 37 ¾ cents higher after the release of the report, but ended the session 19 ¾ cents higher,” Jim Warren, …

Soybean

Soybeans futures are lower as weak technical signals and talk of higher World supply offers seasonal resistance. Also, Brazil weather is impro…

Soybeans

Soybean markets couldn’t hold any of yesterday’s gains overnight, CHS Hedging said, as a large Brazil crop is weighing on market sentiment. “R…

Soybeans

Chinese demand appears to be giving soy a boost today, as they come back from holiday, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

“November soybeans followed along with wheat and corn to the upside this morning, but gave way most of their gains by the close,” Jim Warren, …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News