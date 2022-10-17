People are also reading…
“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as it stands barge traffic is severe and shipping soybeans out of the Gulf is a major problem,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Soybeans have been shipping out of the Pacific Northwest to meet international demand, which has picked up.”
“Soybean oil found strength that Russian drones hit and ignited tanks of sunflower oil in the major port of Mykolaiv,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Last week we saw a surge of flash sale notices from the USDA with China appearing in some of them, and they are rumored to still be in our markets.”