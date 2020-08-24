Weather concerns and optimism about sales to China helped support soybeans on a choppy trading day. “November soybeans closed slightly lower on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that crop conditions will deteriorate again today and hopes for further sales to China helped to support.”
“The soybean market traded higher on crop tour findings last week and a bit of dry weather across the US Midwest during the critical pod filling stage of the soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “If the tour yield projection is realized, it would be the 3rd largest US bean crop in history. Ending stocks over 500 mln bushels is not considered burdensome.”