November soybean futures are grinding higher in the early morning trade, mirroring what we saw in last week’s trade (following last Monday’s trade), Blue Line Futures reported. Weekly crop progress will be released after the close. Analysts are expecting to see conditions decline 1% to 67% good/excellent. The 5-year average rating for this time of year is 70%.
The soybean market is supported by hope for China buying U.S, beans. China bought a record 30 million metric tons of Brazil soybeans May-July, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.