Reports that China and the U.S. have hit a snag with the Phase One signing details due to China wavering on putting a numerical commitment on agricultural purchases should continue ”to give the edge to the bears,” The Hightower Report said.
Prices will likely stay flat to 3 cents lower based on continued good South American growing conditions, Barker said. “However, the news about China allowing imports of U.S. poultry is supportive to demand for soybean meal.”
Brazil-U.S. connection may grow. Bloomberg news is reporting that “people familiar to the matter” say that the CME Group, in conjunction with Brazil’s B3 futures exchange, plans to launch a Brazilian soybean futures contract. The contract is to be for soybeans loaded at the port of Santos and would be cash-settled on assessments by a price-reporting agency. “Both the B3 exchange and CME Group declined to comment,” Barker said.