“Soybean exports at only 4 mln bu. were below expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Year-to-date commitments are now down 12% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down 7%. Shipments however are still up 1%. Outstanding sales to China/unknown sit at only 75 mln bu., well below the 245 mln from year ago.”
“The International Grains Council expects the 23/24 global soy output to reach 401 MMT,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 2 higher than their March projection and up 31 MMT yr/yr. Soybean carryout is expected to climb to 60 MMT in ’24, from 56 MMT estimate in March and an 11 MMT increase yr/yr. IGC’s estimate for Argentina’s soy production is 25.5 MMT.”