Much of this week’s choppy action was tied to talk about China’s soybean purchases. China’s crush margins are strong and many trade participants view increased potential for more buying of U.S. beans. “Several cancelations were posted this week, in part due to hurricane damage at the Gulf,” TFM said this morning.
Soybean oil is reacting negatively to outside market forces, and to the NOPA crushed statistics from Wednesday as stocks are running well above trade expectations, The Hightower Report said today.