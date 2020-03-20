Soybean markets were up on a variety of factors and global headlines. “The soy complex traded higher on spillover strength in the soymeal market, and a better export demand outlook with the recent purchases from China and logistical snags in South America,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Soybean meal has been the strongest member of the soy complex this week due to ideas that reduced ethanol production would cut DDG supplies, which in turn could boost demand for soybean meal,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The U.S. dollar is down today and the real is up which is also making U.S. beans more competitive on the export front.”