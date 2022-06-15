“The soybean complex finished out the day with soybean and soybean oil lower, meal bounced higher by a bit,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “We started with news from the USDA of 100,000 MT of soybeans canceled from unknown sources. There was also a rumor that 4-6 Chinese cargoes had switched from the U.S. to Brazil.”
“Some feel Brazil may be close to being sold out for new crop soybean export,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Informa estimated US 2022 soybean acres at 88.7 mln acres versus USDA March estimate of 90.9 mln and 87.2 mln last year. Trade est US old crop soybean export sales near 100-500 mt vs 429 last week and 100-600 mt new crop vs 595 last week.”