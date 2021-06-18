“Soybean futures rebounded overnight after suffering record daily losses on Thursday.” Expanded limits are in effect across the bean complex for today, Total Farm Marketing said.
“Soy futures are 41 to 51 cents higher this morning, reversing part of Thursday’s triple-digit decline in a classic dead cat bounce,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Soybeans are sharply higher after taking quite a beating yesterday, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. “Funds exiting inflation trades after Fed comments this week and China reigning in commodity speculation were likely factors in yesterday’s sell off,” she said.