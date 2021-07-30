 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“This week we focused on the idea that heading into August weather will be ultra-critical,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Assuming demand holds, there is no room to error with production. A rather robust yield projection at 50.8 bushels an acre seems challenging at this time with only 58% of the crop rated as good to excellent. 36% of crop areas are considered in a drought.”

“Soybean futures fell hard on Friday, after posting strong numbers the previous session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “We cannot blame weather as being the driver of the sell-off because the most recent runs did not add moisture or reduce the heat. The most logical explanation is prices resided towards the top of the new trading range and it was month end.”

