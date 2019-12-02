There is optimism in the soybean market despite today's lower trade, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. "If we can defend (this point) throughout the week, there's a potential to see a relief rally."
January soybeans finished near the lows of the day, as it marked its eighth straight lower close, ADM Investor Services said. "Good weather in South America has kept the market on the defensive while soybean oil is pushing moderately lower and reached its lowest level since October 15," they said.