The technical picture continues to look strong as prices have reached their highest level since mid-January. Concerns about dry and hot temperatures during the month of August may have trimmed yield projections, and as demand has stayed strong, it keeps buying support in the soybean market, according to Stewart-Peterson.
However, that trend may be easing as soybean futures are 2 to 4 cents lower this morning to start the holiday-shortened week after posting a fractional to 3 cent gains on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing
Soybeans are overbought, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
“The RSI on November soybeans is 90.4%, and anything over 70% is generally considered to be overbought,” she said.