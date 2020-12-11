The surprising thing about the numbers in Thursday’s USDA report is that U.S. export demand was left unchanged for beans, which probably was most responsible for the post-report break, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Argentine grain inspectors and oilseed workers have extended their wage strike as they continue to seek COVID-19-related bonuses and raises that are higher than the countries inflation rate, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
