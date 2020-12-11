 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The surprising thing about the numbers in Thursday’s USDA report is that U.S. export demand was left unchanged for beans, which probably was most responsible for the post-report break, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Argentine grain inspectors and oilseed workers have extended their wage strike as they continue to seek COVID-19-related bonuses and raises that are higher than the countries inflation rate, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

With the net long position in the soybean market and after the November rally, the chance of long liquidation is high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex was lower on beneficial moisture across Brazil but weather watchers will be keeping a close eye on the weather in Argentina, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Trade estimates for ending U.S. soybean stocks is at 168 mln bushels compared to the 190 mln in the November report, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA has a good history of lowering U.S. soybean ending stocks on this report, Allendale said. Declines were noted in 10 of the past 20 years.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Safras last week pegged Brazil’s 2021 soybean crop sold by farmers at 56.5% (37.8% average at this time) with 2020 soybean supplies nearly depleted.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Canada announced a smaller canola crop than expected, which helped spark bean oil to follow the other world edible oil markets higher, Jody La…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Losses in the soybean market were limited as there was strength in the soyoil markets, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The canola market t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Like corn, the hoped for reductions in the soybean balance sheets didn’t come about. Estimates were largely unchanged, while world stocks were…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The market is being supported by the drier South American long range weather forecast, which adds to export demand and lowers U.S. carryout, T…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News