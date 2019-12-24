Renewable fuel competition grows internationally. Indonesia launched biodiesel containing 30% palm-based fuel (highest mandatory mix in the world) in a bid to slash its fuel import bill and boost domestic palm oil consumption. "Indonesia is recorded as the first country to implement B30 in the world," the energy ministry said, noting that its use will be mandatory from Jan. 1, Allendale said.
Argentine’s Ag Minister Luis Basterra has reportedly been talking to farmers about the possibility of applying lower grains export taxes to producers located farther from ports. Steve Hyde of CHS Hedging says that, “Farmers in that country have not been happy due to the export taxes that were raised from 25 % to 33 % on soybeans and from 7 % to 15 % on corn and wheat nearly two weeks ago.”