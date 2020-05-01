The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates that 68.2% of Argentina’s soybean crop has been harvested to date, according to Allendale. The exchange estimates the crop size at 49.5 million tonnes, while corn should be slightly higher at 50 million tonnes.
Stewart-Peterson says the technical picture for beans looks impressive as the 10- and 21-day moving averages were traded through and futures managed to close near the high of the day. “Last week’s hook reversal after new contract lows were established and today’s trade may signal a near term, if not longer-term low is in place,” they said.