Weather talk has been buzzing about a ridge forming in early August which could bring stress to the soybean crop during their crucial month, but for now the crop is progressing well, Total Farm Marketing said today.
However, the weather forecast is less threatening for the second day in a row and this could pressure the soybean market, The Hightower Report said today.
China imported 23% fewer soybeans this June compared to last year. However, while Brazilian exports to China were down significantly, U.S. exports were up significantly in June over last year, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.