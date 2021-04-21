Soybean futures traded higher again overnight and into new highs for the nearbys. Meanwhile, the world climate summit this week could result in higher U.S. green fuel which could increase soyoil biofuel use, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
“Technically, soybeans look strong with new contract highs made with ease,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging as nearby May futures traded overnight as high 16 cents higher than the previous contract high. “Look for prices to remain supportive as soybeans compete with corn for acres and first notice coming up quickly,” Willson said this morning.