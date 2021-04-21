 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean futures traded higher again overnight and into new highs for the nearbys. Meanwhile, the world climate summit this week could result in higher U.S. green fuel which could increase soyoil biofuel use, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

“Technically, soybeans look strong with new contract highs made with ease,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging as nearby May futures traded overnight as high 16 cents higher than the previous contract high. “Look for prices to remain supportive as soybeans compete with corn for acres and first notice coming up quickly,” Willson said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Bean meal and soyoil is also higher this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The World climate summit this week could result in higher U.S.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The NOPA crush numbers were the second-highest March number recorded, at 177.984 mln bushels.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans, soy oil and soy meal all traded higher amid talk of a better U.S. economy, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean processing “jumped” in March, after February’s lower than expected crush, Total Farm Marketing said. There is strong demand this month…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

An outlook for “extraordinarily tight stocks” and this week’s colder temperatures threatening early planted beans in the Midwest are supportin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean rallied on strong US domestic basis,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher China soymeal prices offered support to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

In overnight trade “a large hedge fund decided to liquidate a large long soyoil futures position,” leading to lower closes, Total Farm Marketi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News