The news that soybean exports to China were nearly $10 MMT in September, led the bounce back in soybean prices this morning, said Jacob Christy of The Anderson.
While soybeans are up this morning, “with the overbought condition of the market and the improved weather set up for South America, the market looks vulnerable to more selling short-term,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
The DTN soybean basis survey shows weaker spot soybean basis in multiple locations across the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois & Indiana, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.