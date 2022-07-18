People are also reading…
“A combination of factors had soybeans sharply higher to end the session, the first of which is the crude oil market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Around five dollars per barrel higher at the time of writing, there were no changes to oil production as a result of President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia.”
“Soybeans closed the day out with strong gains as support stemmed from a strong complex and money flow into the market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The soybean market will start to pay more attention to the weather as we approach the key month of August and long-term forecasts aren’t showing much for improvement.”