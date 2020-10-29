“Soybeans traded lower overnight on leftover fuel from yesterday’s fallout,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning. Her outlook calls for a weaker tone from favorable weather in Brazil and spillover weakness in the energy.
“China remains a slow buyer of U.S. soybeans. Brazil supplies are tight. Argentina farmer is still not selling,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning about the international outlook.
Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors, said things could improve next week. “By next Wednesday first notice day for November beans, the end of the month and the election will have past, which should return the trade’s focus to the bullish underlying grain and soy fundamentals,” he said.