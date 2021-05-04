 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Declining momentum studies point to lower price action if follow-through buying fails to materialize,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bell weather soyoil market is settling into a neutral zone this morning after making new highs to begin the week and new month.”

Planting progress has been moving quickly, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Unlike in 2019 when endless rains kept farmers inside, this year the price incentive and weather are allowing folks to go full steam pretty much everywhere outside of the southeast,” Payne said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There is talk of higher U.S. soybean acres this year, above what the USDA estimate was, creating resistance in the new crop contracts, Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybeans were higher overnight. Nov. beans had gains of 24 cents. None of the bean contracts were new highs, but soybean oil gapped higher int…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“One of the few glimpses of green on across the board today was May soybeans and soybean oil,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ranges in…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are mostly lower this morning, as planting pace continues to pick up within the U.S. Open interest continues to decline, with yesterd…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans traded lower overnight on little fresh news. “The market was due for a pullback after extreme strength earlier this week, Michaela Wh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“May soybean and soyoil traded lower into deliveries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Word of US soybean imports from Brazil …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean traded higher on talk of higher U.S. basis and tight U.S. 2020/21 supplies, according to Steve freed of ADM Investor Services. This of…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News