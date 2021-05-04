“Declining momentum studies point to lower price action if follow-through buying fails to materialize,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bell weather soyoil market is settling into a neutral zone this morning after making new highs to begin the week and new month.”
Planting progress has been moving quickly, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Unlike in 2019 when endless rains kept farmers inside, this year the price incentive and weather are allowing folks to go full steam pretty much everywhere outside of the southeast,” Payne said.