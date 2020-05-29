Soybeans kept their support level at $8.40, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “. We'll see if the Sunday night trade is positive, and if so, we'll look to lift out of the Serial Bought Puts,” he said. “This past week's high of $8.52 1/4 is the key resistance to take-out.”
“The sabre rattling between the U.S. and China are hurting demand ideas although for now it appears that no one wants to touch trade agreements in the war of words over Hong Kong and China’s transparency in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic,” Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said.