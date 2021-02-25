 Skip to main content
Soybeans

The soybean market was making highs overnight before the release of the export sales report, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Sales were posted at 167,900 tonnes, below the low range of estimates, causing for a weaker start to the day.

Forecast changes in Argentina and Brazil are showing additional precipitation, “but the changes are not substantial,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. That should keep harvest behind schedule, but Payne said this may be a good time to take some profits. “New supply competition should keep prices down,” he said.

