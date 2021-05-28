 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

BAGE raised its estimate of Argentina’s soybean crop by 0.5 mmt to 43.5 mmt due to better than expected yields, per CHS Hedging. Harvest is estimated just over 91% complete.

The U.S. basis continues to drop as processors are living month to month.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News