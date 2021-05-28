BAGE raised its estimate of Argentina’s soybean crop by 0.5 mmt to 43.5 mmt due to better than expected yields, per CHS Hedging. Harvest is estimated just over 91% complete.
The U.S. basis continues to drop as processors are living month to month.
