Soybean futures are higher this morning as the market digests yesterday’s steep price declines fueled by much needed rains in droughty areas of the Midwest, Total Farm Marketing said.
There is talk that China was asking for new crop U.S. soybean prices overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said early this morning.
Strength in the soybeans stems from the decline in the condition’s report yesterday afternoon and strength in the crude oil market, and is likely to continue with those trends today, Ami Heesch of CHS Marketing said this morning.