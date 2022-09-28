People are also reading…
“The topping action in the U.S. dollar led to a strong recovery in soybeans today to close in the green,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This does not necessarily mean the U.S. dollar is done going up, but at least offered some relief today. Another factor that has been pressuring soybeans and soybean oil is the recent sharp decline in Malaysian palm oil futures.”
“The soybean market traded higher despite weakness in the products,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from a ramp up of harvest activity this week. Prices drew underlying support from spillover strength in the crude oil market. Talk in the country is that it fells like they are in harvest, unlike what happened during spring wheat harvest.”