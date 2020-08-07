Markets were lower on worries about China’s demand for U.S. soybeans. “Soybean traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about China demand for US soybeans and talk of higher US 2020 supply and 2021 Brazil supply weighed on prices. Soybean futures may be making a seasonal top.”
A number of trends were driving soybean markets lower. “China soybean imports slowed significantly in July,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Most are expecting the USDA to raise the national yield estimate on next week’s report. Improving crop conditions, which is unusual for this time of year. Lowest prices since June 30.”