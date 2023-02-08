People are also reading…
Today’s USDA report was slightly negative, but buying came in after some selling off. “Today’s report was slightly negative relative to trade estimates, but after initial price weakness, buying came in to recoup some of the sell-off,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The new crop November contract nearly formed a Doji pattern on its chart.”
“The world numbers saw a 5 MMT production trim, primarily from Argentina,” Brugler Marketing said. “Argentina was shown with a 41 MMT crop, compared to 45.5 MMT last month, 43.9 MMT last year, and 42 MMT expected. Brazil was left at a record 153 MMT production figure. Global soybean stocks were 1.49 MMT tighter at 102.3 MMT.”