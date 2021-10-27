Soy markets were weighed down by soybean oil, but soybean futures are starting to show a little strength, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “They are pushing up against a downtrend line and holding above their 20 day moving average.”
There is some bearish sentiment in the soybean markets as South American weather is “mostly favorable,” ADM Investor Services said, and export shipments and commitment is well below last year. “There is talk that this week’s US and China trade talks failed to bear any new export demand,” they noted, as the Phase 1 trade deal expires December 31.