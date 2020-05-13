Comments from the U.S. Fed Chairman about a lower U.S. economy helped to trigger new selling in grain futures, ADM Investor Services said. “Weekly U.S. soybean export sales are estimated near 500-1,000 mt vs 653 last week,” they said. “USDA could still be 50 mln bushels too high in 2019/20 exports.”
The increase in the 2019/20 stocks is a “tall order to keep up with” for the markets, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “Planting is also ahead of schedule and that will keep pressure on the market at this time,” she said.