 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“The soybean market tumbled on Argentina rain events over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from sharp correction from last week’s meal rally. There are concerns of slowing demand from China as they continue to battle with the large influx of COVID cases… China’s consumption of pork could see a significant decline.”

“With Brazil’s crop looking to be of record size, South American production and weather events will have a big influence on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Northern and central Brazil have received very favorable weather, while southern Brazil and Argentina have suffered from dry conditions.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal closed higher for a seventh consecutive session, and soybean futures traded above November highs,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedg…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are higher, “but may be susceptible to a pullback,” CHS Hedging said, after a strong run this week. “Argentina’s government sa…

Soybeans

Soybean oil has been pressured by spread unwinding after unfriendly biofuel EPA mandates, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher today and in his outlook, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said he expects that trend to continue “getting support from soy…

Soybeans

China is relaxing some covid rules, which may be helping the bounce in soybean, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

“Soybean futures rose once again today and we’re seeing multi-month highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal saw sharp gains as well…

Soybean

“A sales announcement to China was an encouraging start, but beans couldn’t break above their 200 day moving average and gave into the overall…

Soybeans

Reduced China COVID-19 restriction, gave overnight support to soybeans. Last week disappointing EPA biofuel mandate news triggered heavy selli…

Soybeans

Soybean trading is mixed this morning with the front months weaker from continued losses in the soy oil market. Prices continue to draw suppor…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News