“The soybean market tumbled on Argentina rain events over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from sharp correction from last week’s meal rally. There are concerns of slowing demand from China as they continue to battle with the large influx of COVID cases… China’s consumption of pork could see a significant decline.”
“With Brazil’s crop looking to be of record size, South American production and weather events will have a big influence on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Northern and central Brazil have received very favorable weather, while southern Brazil and Argentina have suffered from dry conditions.”