The April USDA Supply and Demand report was considered supportive for soybeans, but not enough to spark much buying, The Hightower Report said.
Likewise, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said the report didn’t do much to excite the market as a bearish old crop and friendlier new crop outlook offset each other. “There is still some anticipation we could see higher acres come June’s report,” he said.
This morning started with mixed trade as the market figures out what direction to move after yesterday’s report, Paumen said.